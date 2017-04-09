Jackson County boy critically injured after struck by car - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Jackson County boy critically injured after struck by car

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
JACKSON COUNTY (KWWL) -

A Jackson County boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car.

According to authorities, the 6-year-old boy was injured Saturday afternoon in the the area of Highway 62 and 250th Avenue near Maquoketa. 

They say he ran into the street without looking and was then struck. 

He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

