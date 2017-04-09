Possible sighting of Wisconsin manhunt suspect; search continues

The manhunt continues in Wisconsin, but police may have caught a break.

Police are investigating an incident where a man looking like gun thief Joseph Jakubrowski was seen entering a church in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

Reports say a man wearing a green jacket and hat went to the church on Thursday, asking who was allowed into the services.

When the man left, church staff called police. Authorities are not sure if it was Jakubrowski, but the man does match the description.

Joseph Hack, spokesperson for the Sun Prairie Police, says, "We don't know if this guy is the same person,. We can't answer that question. But we're just doing what we can to make sure that everyone is prepared...that they know how to give us a call if they see something."

Joseph Jakubrowski is still on the run after stealing several guns from a store and writing an anti-government manifesto to President Donald Trump.