Fans say farewell to music legend Chuck Berry

ST. LOUIS -- Fans young and old are filing into a St. Louis music club to pay their final respects to rock `n' roll legend Chuck Berry, who died last month at age 90.

The Pageant, where Berry often performed, opened its doors Sunday morning for a four-hour public viewing, which will be followed by a private service for family and friends.

The musician behind hits such as "Johnny B. Goode," "Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven" had a profound influence on rock `n' roll, from garage bands to stadium acts such as the Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Berry was the first artist in the inaugural 1986 class to go into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and he closed out its concert in 1995 to celebrate that Cleveland building's opening.