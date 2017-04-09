Blast at church in Egypt's Alexandria kills 11 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Blast at church in Egypt's Alexandria kills 11

CAIRO --  Egypt's Health Ministry says an explosion at a church in the coastal city of Alexandria has killed 11 people, and wounded at least 35 others.
   It appeared to be the second attack targeting Egypt's Coptic Christians, after a bomb in a church in the Nile Delta town of Tanta killed 26 people and wounded more than 70.
   The ministry said the explosion went off at Saint Mark's Church in Alexandria, where Pope Tawadros II had earlier celebrated Palm Sunday.
   No one immediately claimed either attack, but Islamic extremists have repeatedly targeted Egypt's Christian minority in the past.
   An Islamic State affiliate based in the Sinai Peninsula claimed an attack on a Cairo church in December that killed around 30 people, and vowed more attacks on Christians.

