Ex-gym worker shoots 2 in Florida, kills self

A law enforcement official says a former gym employee opened fire inside the Coral Gables, Florida facility, critically wounding a manager and another person before he killed himself.

The official says the manager later died at a hospital Saturday.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.

Miami-Dade police say the shooting happened during a dispute between the ex-worker and the manager.

The second victim is in critical condition at a hospital.

The shooting happened about 1 p.m. at the upscale mall the Shops at Merrick Park.

Shoppers and diners at mall restaurants ran to safety or took cover.

Police have not released the names of the shooter and victims.

