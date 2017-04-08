ISU sees decrease in international student applications - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

ISU sees decrease in international student applications

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
DES MOINES (WHO) -

Iowa State University is seeing fewer international applications as places of higher education are facing similar issues nationwide.

The school says  it has received 20% fewer international applications than the year before. Forty percent of colleges across the country also report reduced interest from international students, and ISU says the reason why is clear.

“Some of our students are just concerned about safety and how welcome they're going to be in the community. So with the executive orders issued, it has some of them a little concerned about will they be welcomed once they get to the U.S.,” said Director of Admissions Katharine Johnson Suski.

WHO-TV in Des Moines initially reported on this story.

