Chipotle opens in Waterloo

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened in Waterloo Saturday.

According to a worker, they held their opening Saturday morning, and they're open until 10:00 p.m.

Even though people are packing into the parking lot, workers say they're happy to have customers come in and order food.

According to customer and KWWL producer, Shannon Hayden, "the food is fresh and tastes great. Everybody is smiling, and workers are eager to help."

The Chipotle location is at 2825 Crossroads Blvd Suite A in Waterloo.