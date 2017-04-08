Field of Dreams ceremonial first pitch - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Field of Dreams ceremonial first pitch

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DYERSVILLE (KWWL) -

The Field of Dreams movie site kicks off their baseball season with it's ceremonial first pitch today.

This year, they're celebrating women in baseball. Also on the field, in the training rooms, and front office.

Serving the pitch was 15-year-old baseball player Kendra Levesque of New Mexico. "I started playing baseball with my brother who is two a half years older than me," said Levesque. "He always needed someone to throw to and I was always his extra person on his team. I really fell in love with the game due to the competitiveness as a whole." 

In celebration of women, the Field is having a contest for Mother's Day. To learn more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/FieldOfDreamsMovieSite/

