Tour through Dubuque's architectural history

A group of people are taking a walking tour through downtown Dubuque to learn about Iowa's oldest city.

"I've always been fascinated with history, I'm an old car buff myself," said John Potter of Sageville.

The organization Dubuque Main Street spotlighting some of the town's historic buildings, with the annual Architecture Days event.

It's of bit of old meets new in the commercial district on Central Avenue. Some of the buildings designed by Europeans.

"People came from Germany and Switzerland and Prussia and Luxembourg, and so forth and people from those countries had a architectural heritage that differs from say the Irish people in the south end, the little Dublin of Dubuque and so forth," said Michael Gibson, archivist with the Center For Dubuque History at Loras College.

Many of them built in the late 1800's. The first fire house in town located on Central built in 1884.

Another fun fact is a stretch of Central Avenue was remade to look like the city of Boston. "The 1700 block here during 1989 during the filming of Field of Dreams here in Dubuque, the facades, on both sides of the street were re-done to resemble Boston," added Gibson.

Organizers say they hope the tours will bring more interest to Central Avenue. The city has plans to redevelop the area.