Witness: I saw the plane nose dive

An area plane crash has many people in Johnson County shaken, including a father and son who watched it happen.

They say they saw the crash in a field west of Iowa City Friday afternoon.

The son tells KWWL he saw the plane spinning out of control before doing a nose dive into a corn field near his home on IWV Avenue SW near Oxford.

Right after the crash, he and his dad drove to the area and called 911.

When they got to the area, they say there wasn't anything they could do and the charred remains looked 'horrific.'

Authorities confirm at least two people died in the crash, and their names are not being released at this time.

Other people who live in the area say they only saw the aftermath and the several deputies responding the scene.

