Ohio State to award posthumous degree to slain student

Ohio State University plans to award a posthumous bachelor's degree to a student who was abducted and slain in February.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2o6XQAa ) 21-year-old Reagan Tokes will get a degree posthumously during graduation May 7.

Tokes was just three months from graduating with a psychology degree when she was killed.

Two other students are being awarded posthumous degrees, which a university spokeswoman says isn't uncommon for students who were near graduation.

Tokes' final Twitter post mentioned her father emailing her photos of diploma frames for her to choose from.

Twenty-nine-year-old registered sex offender Brian Golsby has been charged with aggravated murder, rape and kidnapping in Tokes' death and could face the death penalty if convicted.

He pleaded not guilty to those and other charges April 3.

