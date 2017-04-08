Officials say hoverboard likely caused Iowa apartment fire

Fire officials are blaming a malfunctioning hoverboard for a fire that damaged an Urbandale apartment.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports that the fire was reported around 10:40 a.m. Friday at the Ambassador West Apartments.

Urbandale Fire Chief Jerry Holt says the fire started when the hoverboard started spewing sparks.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to the first floor. No injuries were reported.

Hundreds of thousands of the two-wheeled toys have been recalled after dozens of reports of them overheating, burning riders and setting property on fire.

