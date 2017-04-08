Man shot in Bettendorf standoff by police pleads guilty

A man shot by police during a December standoff at a Home Depot in Bettendorf has pleaded guilty to several charges.

The Quad-City Times reports that 19-year-old Joshua Price, of Bettendorf, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree burglary, false imprisonment and assault. He faces up to 12 years in prison, but prosecutors have recommended a suspended prison sentence and supervised probation.

Authorities say Bettendorf Police Lt. Kent Keeshan shot Price on Dec. 19 inside the store. Police say Price was suicidal and had taken the store manager hostage after ordering him to evacuate the store.

Police say Price released the manager before the confrontation with Keeshan, who had ordered him to drop his weapon.

Authorities say Price was carrying only an airsoft gun that looked like a real handgun.

