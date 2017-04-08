MTV dumps gender-specific categories for Movie & TV Awards

Stay with KWWL as this story develops.More >>
Stay with KWWL as this story develops.More >>
MTV has scrapped gender specific categories for its upcoming Movie & TV Awards.More >>
MTV has scrapped gender specific categories for its upcoming Movie & TV Awards.More >>
The Sioux City Police Department has named its first liaison to the LGBTQ community.More >>
The Sioux City Police Department has named its first liaison to the LGBTQ community.More >>
A Utah girl is embracing a rare disorder by putting a twist on her school's "crazy hair day."More >>
A Utah girl is embracing a rare disorder by putting a twist on her school's "crazy hair day."More >>
The wind picks up this weekend, but sends temperatures soaring into the 60s and 70s. There is a chance for rain and storms late Sunday and Sunday night.More >>
The wind picks up this weekend, but sends temperatures soaring into the 60s and 70s. There is a chance for rain and storms late Sunday and Sunday night.More >>