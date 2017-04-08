MTV dumps gender-specific categories for Movie & TV Awards - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

MTV dumps gender-specific categories for Movie & TV Awards

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

NEW YORK -- MTV has scrapped gender specific categories for its upcoming Movie & TV Awards.
   In place of the Best Actress and Best Actor categories, this year's awards will honor a non-gendered Best Actor in a Movie and Best Actor in a Show.
   The move follows the Grammy Awards' decision in 2011 to dump gender distinctions between male and female singers, collaborations and groups.
   MTV's May ceremony will also include a nod to social activism by renaming its Best Fight category to Best Fight the System.
   This the first year the MTV Movie Awards has been redubbed the Movie & TV Awards. They'll be hosted by actor and comedian Adam DeVine in Los Angeles on May 7.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.