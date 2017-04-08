MUST SEE: Girl dazzles school's crazy hair day - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

A Utah girl is embracing a rare disorder by putting a twist on her school's "crazy hair day."

Seven-year-old Gianessa Wride of Utah suffers from Alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair to fall out.

So she decided to use jewels to dazzle her classmates on crazy hair day.

