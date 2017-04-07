Black Hawks stay hot at home, drop Fargo 6-2 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Black Hawks stay hot at home, drop Fargo 6-2

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo scored three in the first period and three more in the third as the Black Hawks rolled past Fargo 6-2. The win ran their home ice winning streak to 14 straight games.

Nick Swaney lit the lamp twice in the first period, while Kevin Charyszyn added another for a quick start. The three first period goals all came in a span of one minute, 11 seconds. After a scoreless second, the Black Hawks put up their second flurry of the game as Garrett Wait, Shane Bowers, and Bailey Conger all scored in the first ten minutes of the second period.

Waterloo will end the regular season against Fargo on Sunday night before opening the USHL playoffs as the number two seed in the west.

