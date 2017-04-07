Hawkeyes pound Northwestern 14-2 for eighth straight win

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Hawkeyes continued their winning ways as Iowa hammered Northwestern 14-2 on Friday afternoon. The win pushed their current winning streak to eight straight games.

Iowa put the game away with a pair of big innings, scoring five runs in the second while adding seven more in the eighth frame.

Mason McCoy led the offensive onslaught batting 3-for-5 in the game with 4 runs batted in, including a solo home run in the fifth inning. Nick Gallagher picked up the win pitching seven scoreless innings while striking out five.

Game two of the three game series is set for 2 pm on Saturday.