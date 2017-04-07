Excessive Dumping: An ongoing problem

Stay with KWWL as this story develops.More >>
The Hawkeyes continued their winning ways as Iowa hammered Northwestern 14-2 on Friday afternoon. The win pushed their current winning streak to eight straight games.
(WHO-TV) - The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a person of interest in a triple homicide outside of Bondurant is in custody.
Twitter on Friday pulled a lawsuit filed against the U.S. government, saying that a summons by the government for user account information had been withdrawn, according to new court papers.
