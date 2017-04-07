Vigil for slain Iowa family to be held Saturday

(WHO-TV) - The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a person of interest in a triple homicide outside of Bondurant is in custody.

Twenty-year-old Chase Nicholson turned himself in to Neosho, Missouri police around 10:00 a.m. He was arrested on a material witness warrant out of Polk County and investigators from the Polk County Sheriff's Office are on their way to Missouri to speak with him.

The bodies of three of Nicholson's family members were found around 9:30 p.m. Thursday after deputies were called to do a welfare check at 9783 NE 88th in rural Bondurant.

When officers arrived they found the bodies of 58-year-old Mark Nicholson, 56-year-old Charla Nicholson, and 24-year-old Tawni Nicholson.

Investigators have called Chase Nicholson a person of interest in the case.

Family member Seth Nicholson told Channel 13 Chase has mental health issues and had previously been arrested for an assault on his father, Mark Nicholson.

Charla Nicholson spent the past 30 years working for the Des Moines School District.

The district posted a message on its Facebook page this afternoon, reading, "We are saddened at the tragic loss of our long-time colleague. Charla worked with Cattell Elementary School students for more than 16 years, supporting them at every grade level. In all, she dedicated more than 30 years of her life to students. Charla will be greatly missed."

A vigil for the family will be held on Saturday.