Road to Success program in Dubuque

Dubuque professionals are teaming up with several organizations to prepare area teens for success.

The 5th annual Road to Success program by the Dubuque Black Men Coalition teaches skills to get employed. There will be workshops on creating resumes, interviewing, dressing for success, identifying leadership skills, learning about business startups and entrepreneurship.

The program is designed for teens ages of 13-18 years old. Teens 16+ will learn about summer employment positions through Dubuque Leisure Services.

It's being held on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Multicultural Family Center.

For more information, visit http://www.mfcdbq.org or call (563) 582-3681.