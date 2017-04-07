Veterans get new smiles thanks to UI College of Dentistry

Five veterans from across the state received free dentures this week thanks to the University of Iowa College of Dentistry.

It's all a part of a program that gives back to veterans while allowing residents to hone their skills.

"Feels like I got a mouthful right now," Victor Conrad told us as he tried on his dentures.

Conrad served in the Army.

"I mean, I'm grateful," says Gregory Andersen who served in the Marine Corps.

One resident tells us it feels good to give back.

"Hours and hours in the lab to see it reflected in the patients mouth and how they, you give them a nice smile back so yeah it's really nice," says Jose Miguel Garcia.

The program doesn't only give back smiles, but confidence.

"We have some patients that don't like to smile let alone talk to others," says Julie Holloway with the Dept. of Prosthodontics.

"It's been real rewarding to see the transformation in their personalities," Rick Williamson told us, Clinical Associate Professor in Dept. of Prosthodontics.

Residents started working with the veterans on Monday and by Friday the process was complete.

The veterans were chosen based on their needs and the time they were able to commit, many of them traveled from other parts of the state to take part in the program.



