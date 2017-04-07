UPDATE: We now know the plane involved in a crash this afternoon was a small, single engine aircraft that originated from the Green Castle Airport west of North Liberty.

At this point we do not know where the plane was headed.

UPDATE: Two people are dead after a plane crashes near Green Castle Airport near Oxford.

A medical examiner on scene of the crash does not have the ages, names, or gender of the deceased.

Authorities are in the process of notifying families right now.

So far, there is no cause for the crash. Deputy Brad Kunkel says the plane was coming from Gree Castle Airport and was on fire when crews arrived on scene.

Stay with KWWL and KWWL.com for more updates.

A plane has crashed in a field west of Iowa City this afternoon.

Johnson County officials tell us the process of removing victims is expected to begin soon.

Sgt. Brad Kunkel said it's hard to tell how many victims there are because of the extent of fire damage to the plane.

At this time, we do not know the extent of injuries or how many people were on the plane.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner is on scene now.

KWWL has a crew heading to the scene.