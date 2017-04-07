Plane crashes in Johnson County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Plane crashes in Johnson County

Posted: Updated:
Written by Madelyne Rosenberg, KWWL Internet Director
Connect
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

A plane has crashed in a field west of Iowa City Friday afternoon. 

At this time, we do not know the extent of the injuries or how many people were on the plane. 

The Johnson County Medical Examiner is on scene now. 

KWWL has a crew heading to the scene. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.