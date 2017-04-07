Sen. Grassley releases statement on Syria - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sen. Grassley releases statement on Syria

Senator Chuck Grassley has released a statement in response to the United States military strikes in Syria. 

“The use of chemical weapons by Assad against his own people, including women and children, is an atrocious act and a crime against humanity,” Senator Grassley said. “Assad’s actions follow a policy under President Obama that lacked any consequences for heinous crimes against Syrian civilians. The action taken by President Trump to prevent further use of chemical weapons by Assad or anyone else was appropriate. President Trump should develop a comprehensive strategy with respect to ending the six-year-long crisis in Syria. U.S. leadership is necessary to protect U.S. security and that of our allies against these kinds of threats.”

