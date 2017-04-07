Twitter Withdraws Lawsuit Filed Over Anti-Trump Account - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Twitter Withdraws Lawsuit Filed Over Anti-Trump Account

A section of a summons sent to Twitter demanding user names, login records, phone numbers, physical addresses and IP addresses of anyone associated with the account @ALT_uscis. A section of a summons sent to Twitter demanding user names, login records, phone numbers, physical addresses and IP addresses of anyone associated with the account @ALT_uscis.
Twitter on Friday pulled a lawsuit filed against the U.S. government, saying that a summons by the government for user account information had been withdrawn, according to new court papers.

The move came a day after the social media company filed a federal lawsuit to block an order by the U.S. government demanding it reveal who is behind an account opposed to President Donald Trump's tough immigration policies.

The Twitter account in question was claimed to be the work of at least one federal immigration employee, according to the lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which told NBC News it was representing the person behind the @ALT_uscis account, called the development a "big victory for free speech and right to dissent."

Twitter declined to comment. 

