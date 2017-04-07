Man sought at witness in Iowa slayings turns up in Missouri

BONDURANT, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man sought as a material witness in the slayings of his parents and sister in their suburban Des Moines home has surrendered in Missouri.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 20-year-old Chase Nicholson surrendered Friday morning to police in Neosho, Missouri. Iowa authorities had sought him on a material witness warrant. Iowa online court records don't show that he's been charged with a crime.

The bodies of 58-year-old Mark Nicholson, 56-year-old Charla Nicholson and 24-year-old Tawni Nicholson were discovered Thursday night in their Bondurant residence.

The Sheriff's Office declined to provide more information about the slayings.

