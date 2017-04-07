Arlington woman allegedly burns 6-yr-old with cigarette - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Arlington woman allegedly burns 6-yr-old with cigarette

ARLINGTON (KWWL) -

A 19-year-old Arlington woman has been arrested after she allegedly burned a 6-year-old with a cigarette.

An investigation was conducted with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Human Services. Kayci Marie Danielle Hahn was arrested after authorities say she was upset with the child and used her cigarette as punishment.

They say the 6-year-old was the child of Hahn's boyfriend. Hahn was arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail where she posted $3,000 bond. 

The child was treated at the hospital for minor injuries. 

