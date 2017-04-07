Flags lowered Monday in memory of former Cedar Falls mayor - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Flags lowered Monday in memory of former Cedar Falls mayor

Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown is ordering all flags to be lowered in Cedar Falls on Monday. It's in memory of longtime mayor Jon Crews. Crews died on Thursday after a battle with liver cancer. He was 70 years old.

Mayor Crews was the mayor of Cedar Falls for 30 years in three different stints.

Flags will be half-staff on city-owned property in Cedar Falls. 

