Markets Right Now: Syria, weak jobs leave stock market mixed

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press
 
U.S. stocks are wavering near breakeven in midday trading as investors turn cautious following a weak jobs report and U.S. missile strikes against Syria.
   
Investors are buying bonds, gold, and high-dividend stocks Friday as they seek out relatively safe venues to park money.
   
Defense contractors are trading higher. Lockheed Martin gained 1.3 percent and Raytheon increased 1.3 percent.
   
The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped a fraction to 2,356.
   
The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 20,664. The Nasdaq composite edged down 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,874.
   
Rising and falling stocks were evenly split on the New York Stock Exchange.
   
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.33 percent.
 

