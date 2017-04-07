Markets Right Now: Syria, weak jobs leave stock market mixed

By The Associated Press



U.S. stocks are wavering near breakeven in midday trading as investors turn cautious following a weak jobs report and U.S. missile strikes against Syria.



Investors are buying bonds, gold, and high-dividend stocks Friday as they seek out relatively safe venues to park money.



Defense contractors are trading higher. Lockheed Martin gained 1.3 percent and Raytheon increased 1.3 percent.



The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped a fraction to 2,356.



The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 20,664. The Nasdaq composite edged down 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,874.



Rising and falling stocks were evenly split on the New York Stock Exchange.



Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.33 percent.

