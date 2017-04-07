Early morning fire damages apartment building

An apartment building is damaged after a fire broke out early Friday morning in Coralville.

The Coralville Fire Department says the fire started a little after 1:30 a.m. at 946 Boston Way inside a second floor apartment. The rest of the building at smoke and water damage.

Eight people are unable to go back inside their apartments at this time. Utilities are being inspected and put back in service. No one was injured in the fire, but one person was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical condition.

The fire is currently under investigation and it is being considered suspicious.