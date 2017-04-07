Police: Maine TV weatherman found dead of apparent suicide

AUBURN, Maine (AP) -- Police say a popular television meteorologist in Maine's largest city has been found dead of an apparent suicide.



Tom Johnston from WCSH-TV in Portland was reported missing Monday after he failed to return from a weekend event at the Sunday River ski resort.



Old Orchard Beach Police Deputy Chief Jason Moen said the 46-year-old Johnston was found by Auburn police.



Moen said in a news release Thursday night that any suspicion of foul play has been ruled out. An autopsy was scheduled Friday.



Johnston's last social media postings were made on Saturday, when a storm produced heavy snow in parts of Maine.



WCSH announced Johnston's death "with great sadness" on its website Friday. Johnston had worked for the station for three years and handled weekday newscasts.

