Empty seat on U.S. Supreme Court likely to be filled today

The confirmation vote for Judge Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court seat is likely to happen today.



The seat has been vacant for more than a year after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.



The final Senate vote is set to confirm Judge Gorsuch to fill the seat, after Senate Republicans overruled an attempt by Democrats to block him. The "nuclear option" changes the rules, meaning a simple majority of 51 votes is needed for confirmation rather than 60 votes.



Therefore, a confirmation vote is likely today.