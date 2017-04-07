Construction worker remembered for heroic river rescue - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Construction worker remembered for heroic river rescue

Posted: Updated:
DES MOINES (KWWL) -

An Iowa man known for saving a woman from a river has died. 

Jason Oglesbee saved a woman from the Des Moines river eight years ago.

She was in a boat with her husband when it went over the dam.

Oglesbee was able to save her by dangling at the end of chains from a construction crane.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.