Warrants issued in Darlington U.S. Cellular burglary

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DARLINGTON, Wis. (KWWL) -

Arrest warrants have been issued for three people believed to be involved in the burglary of a U.S. Cellular Store in Darlington, Wis. last year.

Vanity Garcia, 25, Robby Patton, 27 and Melvin Whetstone, 31, are accused of allegedly placing a fake 911 call reporting a rape, then allegedly breaking into the U.S. Cellular store while police were preoccupied with the rape call.

Surveillance video shows two men, believed to be Patton and Whetstone, smashing the glass in the front door, and allegedly burglarizing the store.

Darlington Police say about $30,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

If convicted, the three could face a maximum penalty of 23 years in prison.

