UPDATE: Transformer issue causes widespread Waterloo power outage

UPDATE: A spokesperson for MidAmerican Energy tells us the power should be restored to the 4,000+ customers impacted by the power outage. He says there was a transformer issue at one of their substations, but the repairs should be taken care of.

Power was briefly out for much of the Crossroads Shopping Area near San Marnan Drive.

-----

UPDATE: KWWL crew on scene say the Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels location on Crossroads Boulevard is one of a number of businesses without power due to the outage. The restaurant's scheduled grand opening is 7 a.m. this morning.

-----

ORIGINAL STORY: MidAmerican Energy is experiencing a power outage affecting more than 4,200 customers in the Waterloo area this morning.

The energy provider's web page lists two outage issues as the source of the problem.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on-air and online as more details become available.