UPDATE: Transformer issue causes widespread Waterloo power outag - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Transformer issue causes widespread Waterloo power outage

Posted: Updated:
Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
Connect
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

UPDATE: A spokesperson for MidAmerican Energy tells us the power should be restored to the 4,000+ customers impacted by the power outage. He says there was a transformer issue at one of their substations, but the repairs should be taken care of. 
Power was briefly out for much of the Crossroads Shopping Area near San Marnan Drive.
-----
UPDATE: KWWL crew on scene say the Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels location on Crossroads Boulevard is one of a number of businesses without power due to the outage. The restaurant's scheduled grand opening is 7 a.m. this morning.
-----

ORIGINAL STORY: MidAmerican Energy is experiencing a power outage affecting more than 4,200 customers in the Waterloo area this morning.

The energy provider's web page lists two outage issues as the source of the problem.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on-air and online as more details become available.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.