103-year-old World War II Veteran working 5 days a week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

103-year-old World War II Veteran working 5 days a week

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
TRAER (KWWL) -

If you live in Traer, there's a good chance you've heard of this guy. 

He's a 103- year-old World War Two veteran still working about five days a week.

Leroy Whannel's  father-in-law owned Whannel's True Value Hardware store in Traer.

Then, in 1939, Leroy took over and owned the business.

Now, Leroy's son Jay Whannel owns the business. 

On April 2nd, Leroy celebrated turning 103. 

He says he, "Really likes the hardware business." 

Leroy stays busy by doing a lot of the banking work at Whannel's True Value Hardware. 

For a while, Leroy worked six days a week at the store when he could still drive. 

But recently, he stopped driving. That's when he cut back on hours a bit. 

He's also a World War II veteran. He talked to KWWL about D-Day and what he remembers of that day. 

He says he loves working with his son, and considers himself retired. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.