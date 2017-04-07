103-year-old World War II Veteran working 5 days a week

If you live in Traer, there's a good chance you've heard of this guy.

He's a 103- year-old World War Two veteran still working about five days a week.

Leroy Whannel's father-in-law owned Whannel's True Value Hardware store in Traer.

Then, in 1939, Leroy took over and owned the business.

Now, Leroy's son Jay Whannel owns the business.

On April 2nd, Leroy celebrated turning 103.

He says he, "Really likes the hardware business."

Leroy stays busy by doing a lot of the banking work at Whannel's True Value Hardware.

For a while, Leroy worked six days a week at the store when he could still drive.

But recently, he stopped driving. That's when he cut back on hours a bit.

He's also a World War II veteran. He talked to KWWL about D-Day and what he remembers of that day.

He says he loves working with his son, and considers himself retired.