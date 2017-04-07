Authorities investigating deaths of 3 in Des Moines suburb - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Authorities investigating deaths of 3 in Des Moines suburb

BONDURANT (AP) -

State and county officers are investigating the deaths of three people who bodies were found inside a house on the outskirts of a Des Moines suburb.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies sent to check on people at the Bondurant residence found the bodies around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Rich Blaylock said Friday that "we are calling it an active crime scene" but would not say how the three died, identify them or provide other information on the early investigation.

No arrests have been reported.

Bondurant is a community of about 4,600 residents that sits on the northeast corner of Des Moines.

