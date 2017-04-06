Sen. Ernst statement on missile strike against Syria

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Joni Ernst issued the following statement on President Trump’s decision to launch a missile strike against Syria:

"Tonight, President Trump took action against Bashar al-Assad's regime, and followed through with the red line drawn by the Obama administration.

“Assad is a war criminal. His regime, backed by Russia, continues to destabilize Syria and target civilians. This has been a tragic reality for the past six years and has gone on far too long.

“Unlike the Obama administration, the Trump administration is showing global leadership and we must work to find an end to the root causes of this crisis.”