Long-time Cedar Falls Mayor remembered for dedication to city

A community remembering a man whose life was shaped out of his love for the City of Cedar Falls.

Former Cedar Falls Mayor Jon Crews dying Thursday at the age of 70 after a battle with liver cancer.

Mayor Crews began his tenure at the age of 24, dedicating 30 years of his life to serving Cedar Falls.

"There is very little, if not any aspects of Cedar Falls that we can see today, that Jon didn't have an impact on," said Mayor Jim Brown.

In the office that was once Mayor Crews', current mayor, Jim Brown remembers a piece of advice passed on by Crews.

"One bit of advice was this Snickers wrapper. If you know Jon, he had a corky sense of humor. It read, 'Peanutopolis: a state of mind making you feel very strong and powerful almost Mayor like.'"

A sense of humor that carried Mayor Crews through city hall during decades of service.

"He was one of those individuals that was always thinking about this city. He took his job very seriously. I think, his life was Cedar Falls; seeing Cedar Falls succeeded," said Police Chief Jeff Olson, who served under Mayor Crews for most of his career.

Crews' passion extended past mayor. In just weeks, Mayor Crews was set to be honored as the 2017 Representative Citizen.

In one of his last interviews with KWWL, "I enjoy the process, I enjoy working with people, I enjoy success like low crime. You can see results and feel results," said Mayor Crews.

The impact of his dedications to the city, living on in the streets of Cedar Falls.