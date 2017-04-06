Dead gator found in FGCU dorm room

ESTERO, Fla. - A gator found its way into a bed at FGCU and there's a picture to prove it.

Students took a picture of the gator in a dorm room on campus, which quickly spread on social media.

School administration and campus police eventually got a hold of the picture and looked into it.

They found that four students were responsible for that dead gator making it onto campus.

"I thought it wasn't real. I thought it was like photoshopped," said student Ashley Wells.

Some Florida Gulf Coast students were in disbelief after seeing the picture of a three-foot-long dead Alligator nestled on a dorm room bed – put there by a handful of their peers.

"We go out of our way to show that this university is really environmentally-friendly and to have people just destroy the whole concept of that and go out of their way to make it a sick joke," Wells said.

Once campus police saw the photo, they called in the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to investigate.

Wildlife officials said the four students found the alligator dead as roadkill and took it into their dorm and take pictures with it.

"First I heard about it but never seen it, and I thought it was pretty crazy," said student Brian Gabriel.

It happened at Palmetto Hall – a building in the south village dorms also known as Sovi.

Because of that, some students think it's the gator known to live near the dorm buildings there.

"Even if you didn't know it was dead. Still to approach a gator like, it's not Crocodile Hunters. You can't do this. We're not trained to do something like that," Gabriel said.

Officers gave the students warnings for possessing an alligator without permits, and then FWC took the gator.