Firefighters respond to fire at Donutland

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Two sheds caught fire behind Donutland on Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids. 

Firefighters were called to the business before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Donutland itself was not affected, but two sheds behind the main building were damaged in the fire.

Firefighters believe the fire was caused by a cigarette, saying it caught leaves next to the shed on fire.  

A Donutland employee says the main shed is a total loss, while a smaller shed next to it has some damage.

The business lost some equipment and materials inside both sheds.

They say they are still open and no one was hurt.

