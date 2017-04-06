Firefighters respond to fire at Donutland

Two sheds caught fire behind Donutland on Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids.

Firefighters were called to the business before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Donutland itself was not affected, but two sheds behind the main building were damaged in the fire.

Firefighters believe the fire was caused by a cigarette, saying it caught leaves next to the shed on fire.

A Donutland employee says the main shed is a total loss, while a smaller shed next to it has some damage.

The business lost some equipment and materials inside both sheds.

They say they are still open and no one was hurt.