President's pick-up truck will benefit Iowa wrestlers

A Ford F-150, autographed twice by President George W. Bush, will be auctioned Saturday.

The money raised will be donated to two different groups, one of which includes Iowa wrestlers.

The auction will be held around 2:30 p.m. Central Time by auction company Barrett-Jackson at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach.

The Ford pick-up truck has already been auctioned once, but this time, money from the sale will go to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo.

Museum organizers were stunned about the offer, and they're excited to see how much money will be raised Saturday.

The already impressive museum in Waterloo is about to get an update, after the second owner of President George W. Bush's Ford F-150 pick-up truck auctions it to the highest bidder.

Museum Director Kyle Klingman is excited about the news.

"I didn't know what to think. You hear about it, and you think, 'wow, it's actually going to be auctioned off on our behalf.' So, it takes a while for that to sink in, and to really understand that's going to transpire," Klingman said.

Money from Saturday's auction will go to a space in the museum, by breaking down a wall and expanding the wrestling room nearly three times its existing size.

"We have a wrestling room that serves a lot of youth right now, but that's going to triple in size. So, we're going to be able to impact a lot more youth in the community, a lot more youth in the state, and we're going to want to expand that a nationwide flavor," Klingman said.

Klingman said the story behind the truck is just as impressive as the donation.

"Half of the proceeds are going to go to our organization, which is really special. So, it's my understanding this is the only time a president has signed a truck twice. It got erased somehow, and he re-signed it. So, it just adds to the value and the unique nature of it all," Klingman said.

Kyle said he hopes the President's pick-up truck sells for at least $100,000, but he says he's happy to take whatever he can get.

Construction on the museum is set to break ground this fall.

If you would like to review the pick-up truck's listing on on the auction site, you can click here.