Ron Steele returns after heart surgery

Ron Steele has returned to the news desk today. 

Balloons, cards, and excited KWWL employees surrounded Ron's desk Thursday, awaiting his return. 

Ron has been off the desk since February, resting and recovering from open heart surgery. 

Ron has worked at KWWL for over 42 years.

Welcome back, Ron!

