Ron Steele returns after heart surgery

Ron has been off the desk since February, resting and recovering from open heart surgery.More >>
Ron has been off the desk since February, resting and recovering from open heart surgery.More >>
Long-time Cedar Falls Mayor Jon Crews has died after a battle with liver cancer; he was 70 years old.More >>
Long-time Cedar Falls Mayor Jon Crews has died after a battle with liver cancer; he was 70 years old.More >>
Sunshine (Finally), windy and cool todayMore >>
Sunshine (Finally), windy and cool todayMore >>
A Senate showdown is at hand over President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, and it could change the Senate and the court for years to come.More >>
A Senate showdown is at hand over President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, and it could change the Senate and the court for years to come.More >>
Waterloo firefighters battle a house fire overnight. Our KWWL crew at the scene says it happened late Sunday night in the 500 block of Johnson Street.More >>
Waterloo firefighters battle a house fire overnight. Our KWWL crew at the scene says it happened late Sunday night in the 500 block of Johnson Street.More >>