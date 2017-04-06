Former Cedar Falls Mayor Jon Crews dies after fight with cancer - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former Cedar Falls Mayor Jon Crews dies after fight with cancer

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Long-time Cedar Falls Mayor Jon Crews has died after a battle with liver cancer; he was 70 years old.
Current Mayor Jim Brown confirms the sad news.
Crews spent 30 years as Cedar Falls Mayor three different times. He was tested in January at Mayo Clinic in Rochester for possible liver cancer. 
The former Mayor says he thought he had the flu, when he wasn't feeling good in December.
We're working to gather more details on this story, stick with KWWL for updates.

