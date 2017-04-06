Don Rickles, king of insult comedy, dies at 90 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Don Rickles, king of insult comedy, dies at 90

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -
Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90.
   Paul Shefrin, his longtime publicist and friend, said Rickles died Thursday of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.
   For more than half a century, "Mr. Warmth" headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to Atlantic City. N.J., and appeared often on late-night TV talk shows.
