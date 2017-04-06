Grundy Center School released from lockdown

UPDATE: Grundy Center Community School are no longer on lockdown as of 12:15 p.m.

School officials say the lockdown was in response to a threatening post to toward the school that was made on social media. Police have taken the person responsible for the post into custody.

They say students and faculty were never in immediate threat.

The secondary building at Grundy Center Community Schools in Grundy Center is currently on lockdown. We're told the building holds students in grades 5-12.

School officials say there was a threat posted online towards the school. They also say there is no immediate threat to students or staff.

Officials say once they receive confirmation that all is clear we will send a notification.