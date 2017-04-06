Grundy Center School on lockdown - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Grundy Center School on lockdown

The secondary building at Grundy Center Community Schools in Grundy Center is currently on lockdown. We're told the building holds students in grades 5-12. 

School officials say there was a threat posted online towards the school. They also say there is no immediate threat to students or staff.

Officials say once they receive confirmation that all is clear we will send a notification.

