Pot on planes? TSA makes mistake on website

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A mistake by the TSA might have caused some confusion for air travelers.

For a brief window of time, the TSA website wrongly informed travelers that medical marijuana was allowed on board. 

After it was brought to the TSA's attention, the mistake was corrected.

