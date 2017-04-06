Hazleton water shut off, boil advisory to kick in - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hazleton water shut off, boil advisory to kick in

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
At 8 a.m., the City of Hazleton is shutting down the community's water.

The city is replacing a water main and storm sewer. Once the water is back on, a boil advisory is in effect until there are no concerns about bacteria. 

