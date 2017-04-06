HAPPENING NOW: Crews battling fire at Waterloo house - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

news alert

HAPPENING NOW: Crews battling fire at Waterloo house

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Firefighters are fighting a fire at a home on Riehl Street in Waterloo right now.

Smoke can be seen coming out of the home.

KWWL has a crew on the scene.

So far, there's no word on whether anyone was hurt.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.